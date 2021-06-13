Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

GUNC: detection of chimerism and contamination in prokaryotic genomes

By Askarbek Orakov, Anthony Fullam, Luis Pedro Coelho, Supriya Khedkar, Damian Szklarczyk, Daniel R. Mende, Thomas S. B. Schmidt, Peer Bork
BioMed Central
 10 days ago

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 178 (2021) Cite this article. Genomes are critical units in microbiology, yet ascertaining quality in prokaryotic genome assemblies remains a formidable challenge. We present GUNC (the Genome UNClutterer), a tool that accurately detects and quantifies genome chimerism based on the lineage homogeneity of individual contigs using a genome’s full complement of genes. GUNC complements existing approaches by targeting previously underdetected types of contamination: we conservatively estimate that 5.7% of genomes in GenBank, 5.2% in RefSeq, and 15–30% of pre-filtered “high-quality” metagenome-assembled genomes in recent studies are undetected chimeras. GUNC provides a fast and robust tool to substantially improve prokaryotic genome quality.

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Size#Genome Research#Science And Technology#Reference Genome#Gunc#Genbank#Background Genomes#Ncbi Genbank Lsb#Maxbin#Abawaca#Busco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
WildlifeNature.com

Divergence of a genomic island leads to the evolution of melanization in a halophyte root fungus

Understanding how organisms adapt to extreme living conditions is central to evolutionary biology. Dark septate endophytes (DSEs) constitute an important component of the root mycobiome and they are often able to alleviate host abiotic stresses. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the beneficial association between the DSE Laburnicola rhizohalophila and its host, the native halophyte Suaeda salsa, using population genomics. Based on genome-wide Fst (pairwise fixation index) and Vst analyses, which compared the variance in allele frequencies of single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and copy number variants (CNVs), respectively, we found a high level of genetic differentiation between two populations. CNV patterns revealed population-specific expansions and contractions. Interestingly, we identified a ~20 kbp genomic island of high divergence with a strong sign of positive selection. This region contains a melanin-biosynthetic polyketide synthase gene cluster linked to six additional genes likely involved in biosynthesis, membrane trafficking, regulation, and localization of melanin. Differences in growth yield and melanin biosynthesis between the two populations grown under 2% NaCl stress suggested that this genomic island contributes to the observed differences in melanin accumulation. Our findings provide a better understanding of the genetic and evolutionary mechanisms underlying the adaptation to saline conditions of the L. rhizohalophila–S. salsa symbiosis.
WildlifeNature.com

Whole-genome microsynteny-based phylogeny of angiosperms

Plant genomes vary greatly in size, organization, and architecture. Such structural differences may be highly relevant for inference of genome evolution dynamics and phylogeny. Indeed, microsynteny—the conservation of local gene content and order—is recognized as a valuable source of phylogenetic information, but its use for the inference of large phylogenies has been limited. Here, by combining synteny network analysis, matrix representation, and maximum likelihood phylogenetic inference, we provide a way to reconstruct phylogenies based on microsynteny information. Both simulations and use of empirical data sets show our method to be accurate, consistent, and widely applicable. As an example, we focus on the analysis of a large-scale whole-genome data set for angiosperms, including more than 120 available high-quality genomes, representing more than 50 different plant families and 30 orders. Our ‘microsynteny-based’ tree is largely congruent with phylogenies proposed based on more traditional sequence alignment-based methods and current phylogenetic classifications but differs for some long-contested and controversial relationships. For instance, our synteny-based tree finds Vitales as early diverging eudicots, Saxifragales within superasterids, and magnoliids as sister to monocots. We discuss how synteny-based phylogenetic inference can complement traditional methods and could provide additional insights into some long-standing controversial phylogenetic relationships.
Public HealthNature.com

Predication of oxygen requirement in COVID-19 patients using dynamic change of inflammatory markers: CRP, hypertension, age, neutrophil and lymphocyte (CHANeL)

The objective of the study was to develop and validate a prediction model that identifies COVID-19 patients at risk of requiring oxygen support based on five parameters: C-reactive protein (CRP), hypertension, age, and neutrophil and lymphocyte counts (CHANeL). This retrospective cohort study included 221 consecutive COVID-19 patients and the patients were randomly assigned randomly to a training set and a test set in a ratio of 1:1. Logistic regression, logistic LASSO regression, Random Forest, Support Vector Machine, and XGBoost analyses were performed based on age, hypertension status, serial CRP, and neutrophil and lymphocyte counts during the first 3 days of hospitalization. The ability of the model to predict oxygen requirement during hospitalization was tested. During hospitalization, 45 (41.8%) patients in the training set (n = 110) and 41 (36.9%) in the test set (n = 111) required supplementary oxygen support. The logistic LASSO regression model exhibited the highest AUC for the test set, with a sensitivity of 0.927 and a specificity of 0.814. An online risk calculator for oxygen requirement using CHANeL predictors was developed. “CHANeL” prediction models based on serial CRP, neutrophil, and lymphocyte counts during the first 3 days of hospitalization, along with age and hypertension status, provide a reliable estimate of the risk of supplement oxygen requirement among patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

A framework for automated gene selection in genomic applications

An efficient framework to identify disease-associated genes is needed to evaluate genomic data for both individuals with an unknown disease etiology and those undergoing genomic screening. Here, we propose a framework for gene selection used in genomic analyses, including applications limited to genes with strong or established evidence levels and applications including genes with less or emerging evidence of disease association.
ScienceNature.com

Elongation factor ELOF1 drives transcription-coupled repair and prevents genome instability

Correct transcription is crucial for life. However, DNA damage severely impedes elongating RNA polymerase II, causing transcription inhibition and transcription-replication conflicts. Cells are equipped with intricate mechanisms to counteract the severe consequence of these transcription-blocking lesions. However, the exact mechanism and factors involved remain largely unknown. Here, using a genome-wide CRISPR–Cas9 screen, we identified the elongation factor ELOF1 as an important factor in the transcription stress response following DNA damage. We show that ELOF1 has an evolutionarily conserved role in transcription-coupled nucleotide excision repair (TC-NER), where it promotes recruitment of the TC-NER factors UVSSA and TFIIH to efficiently repair transcription-blocking lesions and resume transcription. Additionally, ELOF1 modulates transcription to protect cells against transcription-mediated replication stress, thereby preserving genome stability. Thus, ELOF1 protects the transcription machinery from DNA damage via two distinct mechanisms.
CancerNature.com

Non-conditioned bone marrow chimeric mouse generation using culture-based enrichment of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells

Bone marrow (BM) chimeric mice are a valuable tool in the field of immunology, with the genetic manipulation of donor cells widely used to study gene function under physiological and pathological settings. To date, however, BM chimera protocols require myeloablative conditioning of recipient mice, which dramatically alters steady-state hematopoiesis. Additionally, most protocols use fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) of hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) for ex vivo genetic manipulation. Here, we describe our development of cell culture techniques for the enrichment of functional HSPCs from mouse BM without the use of FACS purification. Furthermore, the large number of HSPCs derived from these cultures generate BM chimeric mice without irradiation. These HSPC cultures can also be genetically manipulated by viral transduction, to allow for doxycycline-inducible transgene expression in donor-derived immune cells within non-conditioned immunocompetent recipients. This technique is therefore expected to overcome current limitations in mouse transplantation models.
ScienceNature.com

Proteomic and genomic analysis of acid dentin lysate with focus on TGF-β signaling

Particulate autologous tooth roots are increasingly used for alveolar bone augmentation; however, the proteomic profile of acid dentin lysate and the respective cellular response have not been investigated. Here we show that TGF-β1 is among the 226 proteins of acid dentin lysate (ADL) prepared from porcine teeth. RNA sequencing identified 231 strongly regulated genes when gingival fibroblasts were exposed to ADL. Out of these genes, about one third required activation of the TGF-β receptor type I kinase including interleukin 11 (IL11) and NADPH oxidase 4 (NOX4). Reverse transcription-quantitative polymerase chain reaction and immunoassay confirmed the TGF-β-dependent expression of IL11 and NOX4. The activation of canonical TGF-β signaling by ADL was further confirmed by the phosphorylation of Smad3 and translocation of Smad2/3, using Western blot and immunofluorescence staining, respectively. Finally, we showed that TGF-β activity released from dentin by acid lysis adsorbs to titanium and collagen membranes. These findings suggest that dentin particles are a rich source of TGF-β causing a major response of gingival fibroblasts.
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR-Associated Primase-Polymerases are implicated in prokaryotic CRISPR-Cas adaptation

CRISPR-Cas pathways provide prokaryotes with acquired “immunity” against foreign genetic elements, including phages and plasmids. Although many of the proteins associated with CRISPR-Cas mechanisms are characterized, some requisite enzymes remain elusive. Genetic studies have implicated host DNA polymerases in some CRISPR-Cas systems but CRISPR-specific replicases have not yet been discovered. We have identified and characterised a family of CRISPR-Associated Primase-Polymerases (CAPPs) in a range of prokaryotes that are operonically associated with Cas1 and Cas2. CAPPs belong to the Primase-Polymerase (Prim-Pol) superfamily of replicases that operate in various DNA repair and replication pathways that maintain genome stability. Here, we characterise the DNA synthesis activities of bacterial CAPP homologues from Type IIIA and IIIB CRISPR-Cas systems and establish that they possess a range of replicase activities including DNA priming, polymerisation and strand-displacement. We demonstrate that CAPPs operonically-associated partners, Cas1 and Cas2, form a complex that possesses spacer integration activity. We show that CAPPs physically associate with the Cas proteins to form bespoke CRISPR-Cas complexes. Finally, we propose how CAPPs activities, in conjunction with their partners, may function to undertake key roles in CRISPR-Cas adaptation.
WildlifeNature.com

Redox-dependent structural switch and CBF activation confer freezing tolerance in plants

The activities of cold-responsive C-repeat-binding transcription factors (CBFs) are tightly controlled as they not only induce cold tolerance but also regulate normal plant growth under temperate conditions1,2,3,4. Thioredoxin h2 (Trx-h2)—a cytosolic redox protein identified as an interacting partner of CBF1—is normally anchored to cytoplasmic endomembranes through myristoylation at the second glycine residue5,6. However, after exposure to cold conditions, the demyristoylated Trx-h2 is translocated to the nucleus, where it reduces the oxidized (inactive) CBF oligomers and monomers. The reduced (active) monomers activate cold-regulated gene expression. Thus, in contrast to the Arabidopsis trx-h2 (AT5G39950) null mutant, Trx-h2 overexpression lines are highly cold tolerant. Our findings reveal the mechanism by which cold-mediated redox changes induce the structural switching and functional activation of CBFs, therefore conferring plant cold tolerance.
TechnologyNature.com

GenomeDiver: a platform for phenotype-guided medical genomic diagnosis

Making a diagnosis from clinical genomic sequencing requires well-structured phenotypic data to guide genotype interpretation. A patient’s phenotypic features can be documented using the Human Phenotype Ontology (HPO), generating terms used to prioritize genes potentially causing the patient’s disease. We have developed GenomeDiver to provide a user interface for clinicians that allows more effective collaboration with the clinical diagnostic laboratory, with the goal of improving the success of the diagnostic process.
WildlifeNature.com

Mechanisms driving genome reduction of a novel Roseobacter lineage

Members of the marine Roseobacter group are key players in the global carbon and sulfur cycles. While over 300 species have been described, only 2% possess reduced genomes (mostly 3–3.5 Mbp) compared to an average roseobacter (>4 Mbp). These taxonomic minorities are phylogenetically diverse but form a Pelagic Roseobacter Cluster (PRC) at the genome content level. Here, we cultivated eight isolates constituting a novel Roseobacter lineage which we named ‘CHUG’. Metagenomic and metatranscriptomic read recruitment analyses showed that CHUG members are globally distributed and active in marine pelagic environments. CHUG members possess some of the smallest genomes (~2.6 Mb) among all known roseobacters, but they do not exhibit canonical features of typical bacterioplankton lineages theorized to have undergone genome streamlining processes, like higher coding density, fewer paralogues and rarer pseudogenes. While CHUG members form a genome content cluster with traditional PRC members, they show important differences. Unlike other PRC members, neither the relative abundances of CHUG members nor their relative gene expression levels are correlated with chlorophyll a concentration across the global samples. CHUG members cannot utilize most phytoplankton-derived metabolites or synthesize vitamin B12, a key metabolite mediating the roseobacter-phytoplankton interactions. This combination of features is evidence for the hypothesis that CHUG members may have evolved a free-living lifestyle decoupled from phytoplankton. This ecological transition was accompanied by the loss of signature genes involved in roseobacter-phytoplankton symbiosis, suggesting that relaxation of purifying selection owing to lifestyle shift is likely an important driver of genome reduction in CHUG.
ScienceNature.com

Peopling of the Americas as inferred from ancient genomics

In less than a decade, analyses of ancient genomes have transformed our understanding of the Indigenous peopling and population history of the Americas. These studies have shown that this history, which began in the late Pleistocene epoch and continued episodically into the Holocene epoch, was far more complex than previously thought. It is now evident that the initial dispersal involved the movement from northeast Asia of distinct and previously unknown populations, including some for whom there are no currently known descendants. The first peoples, once south of the continental ice sheets, spread widely, expanded rapidly and branched into multiple populations. Their descendants—over the next fifteen millennia—experienced varying degrees of isolation, admixture, continuity and replacement, and their genomes help to illuminate the relationships among major subgroups of Native American populations. Notably, all ancient individuals in the Americas, save for later-arriving Arctic peoples, are more closely related to contemporary Indigenous American individuals than to any other population elsewhere, which challenges the claim—which is based on anatomical evidence—that there was an early, non-Native American population in the Americas. Here we review the patterns revealed by ancient genomics that help to shed light on the past peoples who created the archaeological landscape, and together lead to deeper insights into the population and cultural history of the Americas.
ScienceNature.com

Active coacervate droplets are protocells that grow and resist Ostwald ripening

Active coacervate droplets are liquid condensates coupled to a chemical reaction that turns over their components, keeping the droplets out of equilibrium. This turnover can be used to drive active processes such as growth, and provide an insight into the chemical requirements underlying (proto)cellular behaviour. Moreover, controlled growth is a key requirement to achieve population fitness and survival. Here we present a minimal, nucleotide-based coacervate model for active droplets, and report three key findings that make these droplets into evolvable protocells. First, we show that coacervate droplets form and grow by the fuel-driven synthesis of new coacervate material. Second, we find that these droplets do not undergo Ostwald ripening, which we attribute to the attractive electrostatic interactions and translational entropy within complex coacervates, active or passive. Finally, we show that the droplet growth rate reflects experimental conditions such as substrate, enzyme and protein concentration, and that a different droplet composition (addition of RNA) leads to altered growth rates and droplet fitness. These findings together make active coacervate droplets a powerful platform to mimic cellular growth at a single-droplet level, and to study fitness at a population level.
ScienceNature.com

Synthesis of [At]4-astato-L-phenylalanine by dihydroxyboryl-astatine substitution reaction in aqueous solution

Astatine-211 (211At)-labeled phenylalanine is expected to be a promising agent for targeted alpha-particle therapy for the treatment of patients with glioma. The existing reactions to prepare the labeled compound usually require organic solvents and metals that are toxic and hazardous to the environment. In this study, we developed a novel method wherein astatination was realized via the substitution of 211At for a dihydroxyboryl group coupled to phenylalanine. [211At]4-astato-L-phenylalanine was obtained as the carrier-free product in aqueous medium in high radiochemical yields (98.1 ± 1.9%, n = 5). The crude reaction mixture was purified by solid-phase extraction, and the radiochemical purity of the product was 99.3 ± 0.7% (n = 5). The high yield and purity were attributed to the formation of [211At]AtI and AtI2− as the reactive intermediates in the astatination reaction. The reaction did not require any organic solvents or toxic reagents, suggesting that this method is suitable for clinical applications.
CancerNature.com

Necroptotic virotherapy of oncolytic alphavirus M1 cooperated with Doxorubicin displays promising therapeutic efficacy in TNBC

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the most aggressive molecular subtype among breast tumors and remains a challenge even for the most current therapeutic regimes. Here, we demonstrate that oncolytic alphavirus M1 effectively kills both TNBC and non-TNBC. ER-stress and apoptosis pathways are responsible for the cell death in non-TNBC as reported in other cancer types, yet the cell death in TNBC does not depend on these pathways. Transcriptomic analysis reveals that the M1 virus activates necroptosis in TNBC, which can be pharmacologically blocked by necroptosis inhibitors. By screening a library of clinically available compounds commonly used for breast cancer treatment, we find that Doxorubicin enhances the oncolytic effect of the M1 virus by up to 100-fold specifically in TNBC in vitro, and significantly stalls the tumor growth of TNBC in vivo, through promoting intratumoral virus replication and further triggering apoptosis in addition to necroptosis. These findings reveal a novel antitumor mechanism and a new combination regimen of the M1 oncolytic virus in TNBC, and highlight a need to bridge molecular diagnosis with virotherapy.
ScienceNature.com

Small-molecule inhibitors targeting Polycomb repressive complex 1 RING domain

Polycomb repressive complex 1 (PRC1) is an essential chromatin-modifying complex that monoubiquitinates histone H2A and is involved in maintaining the repressed chromatin state. Emerging evidence suggests PRC1 activity in various cancers, rationalizing the need for small-molecule inhibitors with well-defined mechanisms of action. Here, we describe the development of compounds that directly bind to RING1B–BMI1, the heterodimeric complex constituting the E3 ligase activity of PRC1. These compounds block the association of RING1B–BMI1 with chromatin and inhibit H2A ubiquitination. Structural studies demonstrate that these inhibitors bind to RING1B by inducing the formation of a hydrophobic pocket in the RING domain. Our PRC1 inhibitor, RB-3, decreases the global level of H2A ubiquitination and induces differentiation in leukemia cell lines and primary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) samples. In summary, we demonstrate that targeting the PRC1 RING domain with small molecules is feasible, and RB-3 represents a valuable chemical tool to study PRC1 biology.
ScienceNature.com

Replicating minichromosomes as a new tool for plastid genome engineering

Plant molecular farming, that is, using plants as hosts for production of therapeutic proteins and high-value compounds, has gained substantial interest in recent years. Chloroplasts in particular are an attractive subcellular compartment for expression of foreign genes. Here, we present a new method for transgene introduction and expression in chloroplasts that, unlike classically used approaches, does not require transgene insertion into the chloroplast genome. Instead, the transgene is amplified as a physically independent entity termed a ‘minichromosome’. Amplification occurs in the presence of a helper protein that initiates the replication process via recognition of specific sequences flanking the transgene, resulting in accumulation of extremely high levels of transgene DNA. Importantly, we demonstrate that such amplified transgenes serve as a template for foreign protein expression, are maintained stably during plant development and are maternally transmitted to the progeny. These findings indicate that the minichromosome-based approach is an attractive tool for transgene expression in chloroplasts and for organelle genome engineering.
ScienceNature.com

Multiplexed engineering glycosyltransferase genes in CHO cells via targeted integration for producing antibodies with diverse complex-type N-glycans

Therapeutic antibodies are decorated with complex-type N-glycans that significantly affect their biodistribution and bioactivity. The N-glycan structures on antibodies are incompletely processed in wild-type CHO cells due to their limited glycosylation capacity. To improve N-glycan processing, glycosyltransferase genes have been traditionally overexpressed in CHO cells to engineer the cellular N-glycosylation pathway by using random integration, which is often associated with large clonal variations in gene expression levels. In order to minimize the clonal variations, we used recombinase-mediated-cassette-exchange (RMCE) technology to overexpress a panel of 42 human glycosyltransferase genes to screen their impact on antibody N-linked glycosylation. The bottlenecks in the N-glycosylation pathway were identified and then released by overexpressing single or multiple critical genes. Overexpressing B4GalT1 gene alone in the CHO cells produced antibodies with more than 80% galactosylated bi-antennary N-glycans. Combinatorial overexpression of B4GalT1 and ST6Gal1 produced antibodies containing more than 70% sialylated bi-antennary N-glycans. In addition, antibodies with various tri-antennary N-glycans were obtained for the first time by overexpressing MGAT5 alone or in combination with B4GalT1 and ST6Gal1. The various N-glycan structures and the method for producing them in this work provide opportunities to study the glycan structure-and-function and develop novel recombinant antibodies for addressing different therapeutic applications.
ScienceNature.com

The HIF complex recruits the histone methyltransferase SET1B to activate specific hypoxia-inducible genes

Hypoxia-inducible transcription factors (HIFs) are fundamental to cellular adaptation to low oxygen levels, but it is unclear how they interact with chromatin and activate their target genes. Here, we use genome-wide mutagenesis to identify genes involved in HIF transcriptional activity, and define a requirement for the histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4) methyltransferase SET1B. SET1B loss leads to a selective reduction in transcriptional activation of HIF target genes, resulting in impaired cell growth, angiogenesis and tumor establishment in SET1B-deficient xenografts. Mechanistically, we show that SET1B accumulates on chromatin in hypoxia, and is recruited to HIF target genes by the HIF complex. The selective induction of H3K4 trimethylation at HIF target loci is both HIF- and SET1B-dependent and, when impaired, correlates with decreased promoter acetylation and gene expression. Together, these findings show SET1B as a determinant of site-specific histone methylation and provide insight into how HIF target genes are differentially regulated.
ScienceNature.com

A multi-omics investigation of the composition and function of extracellular vesicles along the temporal trajectory of COVID-19

Exosomes represent a subtype of extracellular vesicle that is released through retrograde transport and fusion of multivesicular bodies with the plasma membrane1. Although no perfect methodologies currently exist for the high-throughput, unbiased isolation of pure plasma exosomes2,3, investigation of exosome-enriched plasma fractions of extracellular vesicles can confer a glimpse into the endocytic pathway on a systems level. Here we conduct high-coverage lipidomics with an emphasis on sterols and oxysterols, and proteomic analyses of exosome-enriched extracellular vesicles (EVs hereafter) from patients at different temporal stages of COVID-19, including the presymptomatic, hyperinflammatory, resolution and convalescent phases. Our study highlights dysregulated raft lipid metabolism that underlies changes in EV lipid membrane anisotropy that alter the exosomal localization of presenilin-1 (PS-1) in the hyperinflammatory phase. We also show in vitro that EVs from different temporal phases trigger distinct metabolic and transcriptional responses in recipient cells, including in alveolar epithelial cells, which denote the primary site of infection, and liver hepatocytes, which represent a distal secondary site. In comparison to the hyperinflammatory phase, EVs from the resolution phase induce opposing effects on eukaryotic translation and Notch signalling. Our results provide insights into cellular lipid metabolism and inter-tissue crosstalk at different stages of COVID-19 and are a resource to increase our understanding of metabolic dysregulation in COVID-19.