Positive natural selection of N6-methyladenosine on the RNAs of processed pseudogenes

By Liqiang Tan, Weisheng Cheng, Fang Liu, Dan Ohtan Wang, Linwei Wu, Nan Cao, Jinkai Wang
BioMed Central
 10 days ago

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 180 (2021) Cite this article. Canonical nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) is an important splicing-dependent process for mRNA surveillance in mammals. However, processed pseudogenes are not able to trigger NMD due to their lack of introns. It is largely unknown whether they have evolved other surveillance mechanisms.

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com
