Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israel’s 8fig Wants to Help Businesses Grow Their Online Sales

By Jewish Business News
jewishbusinessnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article8fig just raised $6.5 million. 8fig is a new Israeli startup which offers a platform for companies to grow their online sales. 8fig has completed a $ 6.5 million financing round led by Battery Ventures with participation by Hetz Ventures, LocalGlobe and the investment arm of the Jesselson Family. The name of the company refers to “8 figures,” as in more than $10 million as 8Fig hopes to turn small businesses into 8 figure businesses.

jewishbusinessnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Software#Israeli#Battery Ventures#Hetz Ventures#The Jesselson Family#Lines Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Marketing
Related
Internetrismedia.com

Grow Your Business On Demand With CRD’s New Online Learning Platform

Without a doubt, training is essential for real estate agents’ success. But your agents’ needs and preferences can vary dramatically. Sometimes, the best path is to pursue deep knowledge with a specialized designation. Other times, it is more critical to pick up quick tips on timely real estate topics. When...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stellantis Wants To Help Build Black Businesses

Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) have partnered to create more opportunities for black suppliers. This is meant to ensure greater racial equity in the marketplace by making it easier to participate in the contracting and procurement process. The partnership between Stellantis and the NBL will be known as...
Worldworldnewsinfo4u.com

MDEC’s DDE programme uses data to grow businesses in M’sia

As the country surges forward to tackle the effects of COVID-19, the government outlined a Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) to transform the nation into one that is digitally capable and inclusive, to be a regional leader in digital economy. The blueprint also calls for industry players to innovate and...
Small Businessbusinesstomark.com

9 Helpful Tips on How to Grow Your Business

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 20% of small businesses fail after the first year. If you’re not fully equipped to put in the hard work it takes to make your business work, you’re going to find yourself among the ranks of the 20%. Becoming an entrepreneur isn’t...
Economybluemountaineagle.com

Business Development: Help wanted!

It seems that everywhere we go there are “Help Wanted” signs. Worse yet are those flyers hung in the window that say, “We’ve had to reduce our hours because we are short-staffed.”. What’s going on?. There are a variety of answers, but perhaps a more pertinent question is, “Where can...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Online store growth platform 8fig raises $6.5m

Jun. 13—Israeli online store management and revenue growth platform 8fig has completed a $ 6.5 million financing round led by Battery Ventures with participation by Hetz Ventures, LocalGlobe and the investment arm of the Jesselson Family. The new funds will be used to increase operations and allow greater credit for clients.
Portland, ORgeekwire.com

Portland startup Candid lands $2M to help brands and retailers run their wholesale business online

New funding: Portland, Ore.-based startup Candid raised $2 million to help retailers and other businesses run their wholesale efforts online. The tech: Candid’s subscription-based service allows customers to bring wholesale-related communication and invoices all to the same platform. Avery Bloom, Candid co-founder and CEO, said 80% of wholesale transactions happen on paper or over the phone.
Small Businessraleighnews.net

New stock exchange to help grow small businesses

A new share trading market, designed as a gateway to the NZX for small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has been granted a licence by the Government. Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, David Clark said Catalist Markets Ltd will provide a simpler and more affordable 'stepping stone' for SMEs to raise capital. "This...
Retailautomotive-fleet.com

Help Wanted: Auto Dealers Struggle to Hire Employees as Business Booms

The U.S. economy is showing signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels, and the auto business is booming. Like many industries, U.S. automotive retail is struggling to find enough employees for dealerships to be fully staffed, much less meet their 2021 growth goals. In the 2021 Cox Automotive Dealership Staffing Study...
MarketsInman.com

This top growth marketer shares how to grow your business online

In a space that feels more crowded every day, agents still need to get more listings. Whether you’re a beginner or a long-timer, the market is changing, and so is lead generation. It can be hard to keep your finger on the pulse when new avenues of lead generation are being created — and exploited — every year.
Public Healthgetnews.info

How Digital Marketing Can Help To Grow Business During The Pandemic

These days, if your business doesn’t have an online presence, it doesn’t exist at all. If they don’t see you, they won’t know who you are and what you sell. With the age of billboards and brochures now an old age, you need to adopt digital marketing strategies to promote your business. Going online will strengthen your marketing campaigns, promote your brand and help you better understand your customers. Digital marketing helps small, medium and large businesses become more visible to their customers and sell their products. Founder and CEO of Drive Digital, and Digihunts Academy, Prakash Mishra, expresses, top reasons why digital marketing is acting as a major growth engine for businesses around the world.
Businessaithority.com

TheLoops Secures $8.75 Million in Seed Funding to Reinvent Support Operations for Modern SaaS Businesses

Investment Led by Dell Technologies Capital Positions Company to Meet Significant Demand for Agile, Intelligent Support Operations. TheLoops, an intelligent support operations platform, announced it has closed $8.5 million in a seed funding round led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Tidal Ventures and Westwave Capital. The company will use the funds to scale its research and development and go-to-market operations to accelerate adoption of its Intelligent support operations platform.
Businesshuntscanlon.com

NEW LEADER TO HELP A SUCCESSFUL FAMILY-RUN MANUFACTURING BUSINESS GROW IN CHINA

Business insights from our IESF partners in China & The Netherlands. Bons & Evers, a Dutch family business of over 70 years, has been transforming to a reputable market leader of hot forging and machining of brass, copper and aluminum alloys. Their main goal is to supply top quality metal parts and components to automotive customers across the world. Bons & Evers established a state-of-the-art production equipment, machinery and technology production facility in the LingangFengxian Industrial Park China in 2017. IESF partners from China and the Netherlands worked together in searching the best suitable candidate for the position of CEO for this division in China. The main focus points for the newly appointed CEO are forming a complete local management team, achieving production capacities and sales revenue as well as account management of global key customers and newly developed local customers in the automotive Industry. IESF China completed the search within 4 weeks and Bons & Evers production facility is now fully operating since mid 2020. What were the main objectives and which difficulties the consultants came across? IESF talks to the two consultants in charge: Rachel Chen, from IESF China and Jan Willem Houtman, from IESF The Netherlands.
Small Businesscoloradopols.com

Building A Online Business Is Feasible For Yourself: Here’s How

Ready to commence working your own home business? What’s the matter, Money Investment you don’t know how to proceed or where to start from it? No worries, this article has your back again. Listed here are some tricks and tips that can get you started out with the basics of how to actually manage your own house enterprise.
Softwarecasandraproperties.com

What A P.O.S. {Ep.50} Learn How Point Of Sale Systems Help Businesses Grow

Episode 50: What A P.O.S.: Learn How Point Of Sale Systems Help Businesses Grow. On this episode of the Casandra Properties podcast, CEO and host James Prendamano along with Operations Manager Rebecca Matulonis, sit with Joe DiCostanzo, the CEO and principal of Dikaro consulting to discuss POS (Point of Sale) systems and how they can help optimize your business. James opens up the podcast by talking about how Joe has opened up so many dimensions for Casandra Properties and the companies they work with, and has really allowed them to scale in a meaningful way.