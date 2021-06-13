Israel’s 8fig Wants to Help Businesses Grow Their Online Sales

Business insights from our IESF partners in China & The Netherlands. Bons & Evers, a Dutch family business of over 70 years, has been transforming to a reputable market leader of hot forging and machining of brass, copper and aluminum alloys. Their main goal is to supply top quality metal parts and components to automotive customers across the world. Bons & Evers established a state-of-the-art production equipment, machinery and technology production facility in the LingangFengxian Industrial Park China in 2017. IESF partners from China and the Netherlands worked together in searching the best suitable candidate for the position of CEO for this division in China. The main focus points for the newly appointed CEO are forming a complete local management team, achieving production capacities and sales revenue as well as account management of global key customers and newly developed local customers in the automotive Industry. IESF China completed the search within 4 weeks and Bons & Evers production facility is now fully operating since mid 2020. What were the main objectives and which difficulties the consultants came across? IESF talks to the two consultants in charge: Rachel Chen, from IESF China and Jan Willem Houtman, from IESF The Netherlands.