Israel’s 8fig Wants to Help Businesses Grow Their Online Sales
8fig just raised $6.5 million. 8fig is a new Israeli startup which offers a platform for companies to grow their online sales. 8fig has completed a $ 6.5 million financing round led by Battery Ventures with participation by Hetz Ventures, LocalGlobe and the investment arm of the Jesselson Family. The name of the company refers to “8 figures,” as in more than $10 million as 8Fig hopes to turn small businesses into 8 figure businesses.jewishbusinessnews.com