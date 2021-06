All of that good faith for the Three Lions, all of that hope, all of that (incredibly measured) expectation. All of it was undone at 12.45pm on Sunday when Gareth Southgate named Kieran Trippier at left-back for England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.Trippier, one of three right-backs in Southgate’s squad for the tournament, was arguably third choice for that position heading into the competition, only to be promoted to first-choice left-back on Sunday – ahead of Champions League winner Ben Chilwell and in-form Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.It would be unfair to talk up the qualities of those two...