Steph and Ayesha Curry help remodel an Oakland elementary school playground

Cover picture for the articleStudents at an Oakland elementary school will be playing on a new playground when they return to school thanks to NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha. The Curry family along with their foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., the Oakland Unified School District, The CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! teamed up to remodel Franklin Elementary School’s outdoor school yard on Saturday. The initiative was originally announced last year.

