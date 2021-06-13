Heartless Attack: Previewing ‘Nightwing’ #81

Nightwing #81 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Bruno Redondo, Artist; Adriano Lucas, Colorist. Ray: The affairs of Bludhaven take some interesting turns this issue, as Dick faces one of the deadliest supervillains to hit the notoriously corrupt city in years. When we last left off, the masked Heartless was threatening the children’s homeless camp that Nightwing had taken an interest in. The battle between hero and villain is great—Taylor and Redondo’s fight choreography does an excellent job of showing us how Dick’s skill matches up against a flashy foe with fewer talents and no scruples. This is one of the most sadistic villains we’ve seen in a while, delivering a gut punch of a twist after letting the kids go and setting up a tense climax as Tim Drake tries to find the good in Bludhaven in time to save a group of kids from a fiery fate. We don’t have any real hints as to Heartless’ identity yet, but he’s creepy and twisted, and is already making it far more personal than Dick’s villains usually do.