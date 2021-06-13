Cancel
Heartless Attack: Previewing 'Nightwing' #81

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another week of several Batman related titles from DC Comics coming out, and so we’re bring you the previews to them all across this afternoon. We start with Nightwing #81 below and follow thus up with sneak peeks at Catwoman #32 and Batman/Fortnite #5, along with a few new and regular columns.

Brendan Allen has probably had more jobs than you would reasonably believe. Dog trainer? He’s done it. Flooring contractor? You bet! EMT? Army NBC specialist? Road dog for a Celtic rock band? Yes, yes, and och aye! Now he reads comics and writes about them. It's a rough gig. You can follow Brendan on Twitter @SaintAmish where he tweets about comic books and cystic fibrosis awareness.
It's been a rough road for Dick Grayson in recent years, with Batman's former sidekick dealing with everything from a leaked secret identity to being shot in the head and stricken with amnesia. The silver lining here is that no surprise could possibly top the worst night of his life, when he became the only survivor of a sabotaged circus act that killed his entire family. Though DC's latest Nightwing twist might just come in a close second.
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of this week’s Wynd #7, written by James Tynion IV, with art by Michael Dialynis, and letters by AndWorld Design. ‘Can Wynd brave the wilderness to save his friend? As they cross the sea to Northport, Wynd and his friends are attacked by a mysterious enemy. Will Wynd rise to the moment and if so, at what cost?’
The final volume of Attack on Titan is dropping this Wednesday and a preview of the upcoming manga release has just been dropped. Interestingly, it offers a glimpse at the panels that have been compiled in Attack on Titan Volume 34. The promo has been shared on Twitter and it...
Last week, Bleeding Cool ran a little Gotham Gossip regarding the Nightwing comic book and its cast members, in stories currently told by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo. We didn't realise that it would be addressed quite so soon, but Nightwing #81 is out today, and it does what some hoped, and others feared. Green light all the way.
Nightwing #81 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Bruno Redondo, Artist; Adriano Lucas, Colorist. Ray: The affairs of Bludhaven take some interesting turns this issue, as Dick faces one of the deadliest supervillains to hit the notoriously corrupt city in years. When we last left off, the masked Heartless was threatening the children’s homeless camp that Nightwing had taken an interest in. The battle between hero and villain is great—Taylor and Redondo’s fight choreography does an excellent job of showing us how Dick’s skill matches up against a flashy foe with fewer talents and no scruples. This is one of the most sadistic villains we’ve seen in a while, delivering a gut punch of a twist after letting the kids go and setting up a tense climax as Tim Drake tries to find the good in Bludhaven in time to save a group of kids from a fiery fate. We don’t have any real hints as to Heartless’ identity yet, but he’s creepy and twisted, and is already making it far more personal than Dick’s villains usually do.
An epic battle is taking place in Gotham City…below the city streets?! Batman and MR. WORTH are locked in a deadly duel involving a rocket launcher, a micro-cave subterranean system, and a whole lot of bloody knuckles. Can Huntress save Lady Clayface before the entire city collapses from underneath itself? Plus: the insidious VILE makes his move, and boy is it UGLY…
Superman and Superboy were duped by the old divide-and-conquer routine, which is especially dangerous on a faraway planet where you can’t tell who your enemy is. As the Shadowbreed makes their big move, Superman discovers what happened to the friend who originally sent the distress beacon that lured him and his son across the galaxy. Let’s just hope it’s not an answer that came too late! Elsewhere, back home on Earth, Jimmy Olsen leads his misfit team on the hunt for the sinister Projectress.
What strikes fear into the hearts of those who terrorize Gotham? It used to be Batman, but something far more frightening than a mere man stalks the shadows-and it’s after Gotham’s villains. How savage must a monster be to haunt the dreams of monsters? Pick up this dark and bone-chilling tale by comics legends Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp to find out!
From the award-winning creative team behind last year’s Event Leviathan comes the next surprising chapter in DC Comics’ deadliest saga. Leviathan has agents and acolytes all over the world, but what is the secret behind its power? The planet’s last, best hope to infiltrate Leviathan may be this motley collection of spymasters, now teamed up to try to take back the world that was stolen from under us all! Green Arrow, the Question, Talia al Ghul and other unlikely allies converge to tackle Leviathan as members of the new Checkmate, but who is the surprise hero behind this team? Big clues to the future of the DC Universe start here!
DC Comics and September 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin, But Tim Drake and Batman MIA?!. Solicitations and covers follow. When the Bat-Family receives misleading information and incorrect directions from Oracle, ones Babs didn’t send herself, they realize Oracle’s system has been hacked! But who is powerful enough to break into Oracle’s own super-secure network? And what personal information is now at risk?
Art by Kyle Hotz, Steve Lieber, Emanuela Lupacchino, Darick Robertson. “To thwart the apocalypse cascading across multiple realities, Batman and Superman must join forces with their counterparts and sojourn to strange lands! The World of the Knight and the World of Tomorrow are not the only two creations crafted by the sinister Auteur.io – and this nefarious cybernetic despot is hell-bent on at last crafting his own twisted notion of utopia. Join a list of all-star artists as we tour through the ARCHIVE OF WORLDS!”
When Tom Taylor tweeted the results of his name-the-Nightwing-dog, there was a clear winner from DC Comics, Haley "She has a name! Thanks to all who voted. Welcome Haley. You have a very big adventure ahead of you." When some cried foul in favour of what was seen as a much more favoured title, in a "Boaty McBoatface" fashion, Tom Taylor reassured "And yes. Don't worry. Haley's codename in our #Nightwing is still Bitewing." And in this week's Nightwing #81 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, this take on both names gets canonicised, in a little bit of metafiction.
When our heroes saved the Muliverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged…and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he’s determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU’s place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!
Back in 2017, Warner Brothers announced a Nightwing feature film was on its way. The project would serve as an origin story for the masked identity adopted by Dick Grayson after relinquishing his role as Batman’s wisecracking sidekick, Robin. The studio tapped The Lego Batman Movie’s Chris McKay to helm the superhero caper, with a script by Ozark creator Bill Dubuque. Audiences eagerly awaited the beloved addition to the DCEU and the Bat Family, but then… nothing.