I suppose science and religion do not mix? Don’t tell that to Martian scientist Reverend Pamela Conrad
When Reverend Pamela Conrad looks up at the sky, you are actually looking up at the sky. At night and at odd times during the day, Conrad shines as a scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington as a member of the Tactical Operations Team at The permanent Mars probe missionResearch associate in two sets of scientific tools that collect and analyze data, and collaboration in team planning, z Colleagues at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and other science institutions around the country.www.biologyreporter.com