When Reverend Pamela Conrad looks up at the sky, you are actually looking up at the sky. At night and at odd times during the day, Conrad shines as a scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington as a member of the Tactical Operations Team at The permanent Mars probe missionResearch associate in two sets of scientific tools that collect and analyze data, and collaboration in team planning, z Colleagues at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and other science institutions around the country.