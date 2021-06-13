Cyberpunk 2077 is a sliver in CD Projekt RED’s eye. The issue annoys the creators

The Witcher fans, you may want to turn down any and all invitations to hang out on July 9th. Yes, it's a Friday, but it's also when Netflix and CD Projekt Red are holding a virtual The Witcher convention with events that tackle both the games and live action series. The developer says it won't be announcing a new game during WitcherCon, but you can expect standard convention fare. There will be deep dives into the making of (as well as behind-the-scenes footage for) not just the show and the games, but also the anime film and franchise merch.