Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

The Assam Government had announced yesterday that it has called off this year’s SEBA Class 10 HSLC and AHSEC Class 12 HS Examinations keeping in view the current Covid scenario of the state. Following the direction of the Cabinet, a meeting of the different stakeholders was held on June 18, 2021 to discuss the issue. In the meeting, the Health Department gave a presentation on the prevailing situation of Covid- 19 district wise including its probable continuity. After the discussion, it was resolved that as decided by the CBSE and Examination Boards of some other States, the Examination to be conducted by AHSEC and SEBA for the year 2021 should be cancelled and also in order to save the academic year of students, as decided by the CBSE and other Boards, results have to be published by AHSEC and SEBA in time through an alternative method of evaluation.