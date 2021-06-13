Cancel
Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

By Heather Hollingsworth, Cedar Attanasio/AP
WITF
WITF
 8 days ago
Districts across the country are hiring kindergarten teachers and preparing summer programs as they brace for a supersized class that will include more children who missed out on preschool and older classmates whose parents decided to wait an extra year because of the pandemic. Public school enrollment tumbled last fall...

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania. A member station of PBS and NPR.

