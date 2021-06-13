Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Bobby Portis Speaks About Security Guard Getting Involved In Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker Scuffle

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 8 days ago

Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks spoke about the security guard getting involved in the scuffle between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker during Game 3 between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, and the quote from Portis can be seen below from Brian Lewis of The New York Post on Saturday.

The scuffle can be seen below from ESPN in a Tweet.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the NBA has sanctioned the security guard (Tweet below).

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

