Tigers' Jonathan Schoop out with hand injury day after getting hit by pitch

Note: My waiver wire report digs a little deeper and is slanted toward high-stakes leagues (15 teams) With Mitch Garver on the injured list with a groin injury that required surgery, Jeffers received a second chance in 2021 to prove his work in the majors. After struggling in April (5-for-34 with no home runs, one RBI, and 18 strikeouts), he spent May in AAA (.217 with five home runs and 16 RBI over 83 at-bats). Jeffers flashed power (14 home runs and 49 RBI over 368 at-bats) in 2019 between High A and AA. Over his first two starts back with the Twins, he went 5-for-12 with three runs, two home runs, and four RBI. Jeffers needs to minimize the damage in strikeouts to earn the bulk of at-bats behind the plate in Minnesota. For a fantasy team hurting at C2, he is worth a week-to-week ride.