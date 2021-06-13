Cancel
Tigers' Jonathan Schoop out with hand injury day after getting hit by pitch

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — It's certainly been a weekend to forget the Tigers, and the bad news kept coming Sunday. Fresh off a 15-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, the Tigers scratched one of their hottest hitters, infielder Jonathan Schoop, from the lineup of Sunday's series finale at Comerica Park.

