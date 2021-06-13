Cancel
Belen, NM

Crews trying to contain wildfire south Belen

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A wildfire south of Belen that jumped the Rio Grande has residents preparing for a possible evacuation.

Valencia County Fire Department officials say the blaze, which has burned 0.47 square miles (1.2 square kilometers), was at zero containment as of early Sunday.

The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon north of Veguita, near Highways 346 and 304.

According to fire officials, it has managed to cross the river and burn on both the east and west sides as well as spread north.

Firefighters are trying to contain the fire outside the bosque in order to also protect homes nearby. Authorities say homes in Jarales and near Highway 304 are at risk.

No mandatory evacuations have been given. But authorities are asking residents to be prepared in case they have to leave with little notice

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

