The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua. The lounge opened June 3 and is operated by the owners of The Historic Fortney — Brian and Amy Wrobel, and his parents, Larry and Sue Wrobel. The four bought the building in January 2020 and began renovating it in April 2020.