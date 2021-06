WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While summer is a time to hit the road and enjoy the great weather, it can also be a dangerous time for animals left in hot cars. Wichita Falls Animal Services said they expect to see an increase in calls over the next few months. In 11 states, people are legally allowed to break a window to save an animal but since you’re not allowed to in Texas, it’s important to know what steps you can take.