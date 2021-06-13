Sea turtle nesting surveyor finds $1.2 million worth of cocaine on Florida beach

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A sea turtle nesting surveyor stumbled across one of the largest amounts of cocaine found washed ashore on a Florida beach.

The discovery of one package of the white substance about three weeks ago on a Cape Canaveral beach led authorities to eventually find 24 of them, weighing 30 kilograms and valued at $1.2 million, WFLA reported.

“This will be the biggest one that we’ve ever had at Patrick Space Force Base in the entire recorded history,” Lt. Col. Timothy McCarty said.

Numerous other packages of cocaine, valued at millions, washed up on Florida’s Atlantic coast from Miami to Jacksonville late last month.

Drug enforcement officials believe the drugs were dumped by smugglers evading authorities.

“It feels great that along the whole stretch of Florida that this much came up and didn’t get in the hands of bad people,” McCarty said.

