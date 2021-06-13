Steph and Ayesha Curry help remodel an Oakland elementary school playground

Stephen Curry was borin in Ohio but grew up in North Carolina where his father, NBAer Dell Curry played most of his career for the Charlotte Hornets. Stephen Curry played basketball since he was little. He was ag-gressively recruited from 10th grade and went to play for Davidson College where he played like a monster despite weighing only 160 lbs. Curry set scoring records and was twice named conference player of the year. He entered the 2009 NBA draft after his junior year. He was picked by the Golden State Warriors and was the runner-up for NBA Rookie of the Year. Curry has set records with his 3-point shots, has changed the game, and been called the greatest shooter in NBA history. His brother Seth also plays in the NBA. Curry is married and has three children. He has millions of followers on social media. Curry is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.