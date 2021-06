When my sister told me she’d hired a private investigator to find our father after 15 years of no contact, I was worried. But the more information she shared about the PI, the more excited I became. I was used to writing “Whereabouts Unknown” after “Father” on medical forms; it had become a normal part of my existence. But my sister’s kids were growing older and asking questions about who their grandfather was. It was too late for me to have a father. Having him meet my pre-school aged son, however, could be something special.I was a 44-year-old Black married...