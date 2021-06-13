Jude Bellingham becomes the youngest-ever England player at a major tournament

Borussia Dortmund chief scout Markus Pilawa sat down with SPOX to provide a more in depth look at the inner workings of the transfer for English talent Jude Bellingham. No matter who you ask, its safe to say that Jude Bellingham has been one of Borussia Dortmund’s most successful transfers for some time. The young English International, who only turns 18 at the end of the month, was a pivotal cog in the revival of Dortmund’s past season. In a year that looked like it would be one to forget for Die Schwarzgelben, Bellingham rose to the challenge despite being so young, showing a level of maturity in his play that went well beyond his years. His energy on the pitch is something Dortmund have missed for some time – a true box to box midfielder of top class ability willing to lay it all out on the pitch for his team.