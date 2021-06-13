Jude Bellingham becomes the youngest-ever England player at a major tournament
Jude Bellingham hit yet more milestones in a dazzling early career after becoming the youngest-ever player to appear for England at a major tournament. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder (17 years and 349 days) came on for captain Harry Kane with eight minutes of normal time remaining against Croatia, in the process shattering the record previously held by Michael Owen (18 years and 183 days when he featured against Tunisia at the 1998 World Cup).newsfinale.com