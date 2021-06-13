Take a look inside this jaw-dropping bespoke Ayrshire villa overlooking Old Racecourse

RARE CUSTOM AND UNIQUE FIND in small Southern Highlands gated community. Beautifully crafted and decorated by the home's only owner, this stunning single story home features Pine paneling thru out, a custom kitchen island of reclaimed Alligator Juniper and embedded river rock, river rock backsplash and accents, coffee bar and wine fridge, interior and exterior cameras as well as external camera monitoring system, BOSH dishwasher and cooktop less than one year old, waterproof vinyl flooring thru out, ALL INDOOR AND OUTDOOR WATER FEATURES INCLUDED, surround sound thru out, 2nd bedroom with outside acces, master bedroom with back yard access; an immaculate private backyard built to relax and entertain with a custom hand built stone fountain, lush mature Mimosa and Ash Trees, Malibu Security Lighting and all new irrigation lines. Both AC units replaced 18 months ago and water heater 12 month old. Reverse Osmosis in laundry room and Kitchen. Third car tandem garage was built into a mudroom.