Take a look inside this jaw-dropping bespoke Ayrshire villa overlooking Old Racecourse

By Fionnuala Boyle
ayradvertiser.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are on the hunt for a stunning villa located in a prime location, and with a bit of equestrian history to boot, then look no further. Introducing this five-bedroom detached villa in Ayr, Knowlton offers you luxury, class and views over the Old Racecourse - the original horse racing venue in Ayrshire until 1907 when it was moved to its present location at Craigie.

www.ayradvertiser.com
