Take a look inside this jaw-dropping bespoke Ayrshire villa overlooking Old Racecourse

Is there any more precious blank canvas than a child’s bedroom? Brimming with license to go all in on color, begging for a design scheme that will help elicit daydreams, it might just be the most fun room of any house to get to decorate. With these thoughts in mind, we rounded up 21 of our favorite kids’ rooms from the 101-year-old AD archive. Just bear in mind that they may spark joy regardless of your age.