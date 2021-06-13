Cancel
Inspirational beach panels created in South Ayrshire

By Stuart Reid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven new interpretation panels have been created to highlight the amazing wildlife and geology found along The Ayrshire Coastal Path, one of Scotland’s Great Trails. South Ayrshire Council in partnership with NatureScot will install the panels in key locations along the path as part of a new project called Interpreting Our Coast. The panels will help highlight some of the many species that inhabit the coastline as well as the unique geology.

