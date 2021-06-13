Cancel
K.K. DOWNING Says Second KK'S PRIEST Album Will Be More Collaborative Effort

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K Downing spoke to KNAC.COM about "Sermons Of The Sinner", the upcoming debut album from KK'S PRIEST, his new band with ex-JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE). On the topic of how the project came about, Downing said: "I think it's probably been at least 18 months since I first sat down and thought, 'I wonder if I can write a record.' And it just came to me so fast. So, I had basically all the songs and the contents and the direction and everything within four weeks. So, that is when I really started to press buttons and get everything into motion. At that time, I think there was an option. If we could've delivered the record up in, like, six months, then we could've gone out and done some shows. And that was what was happening back then. And we did have some offers on some shows, but the COVID thing started to dig in, and everything kind of ground to a bit of a halt. I kind of took the pedal off the metal for a little bit then, and I thought, 'Okay, what's there is really good, and I like it, but now, with time, manpower and money, things could always be better.' So I afforded myself the luxury of pulling back, taking stock, and just making sure that it was as good as it could be, really."

