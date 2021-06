Last week I wrote to you, dear saints, about the purpose of Pentecost. Insomuch that you might know that the Lord Jesus has equipped us with His Holy Spirit, primarily so that we may go forth and be His witnesses and of this blessed Gospel, which we have received. When we think of fulfilling such a task, for some, it may be overwhelming or downright scary. The truth is that we need not fear, for when we go, Jesus will, too.