The heart of St. Camillus continues to generate new life today

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1614 St. Camillus died in this room. He was the founder of the Order of Clerics Regular, Servants of the Sick, better known as the Camillians. Years later, the saint's room was transformed into a chapel, or "cubiculum." Today it holds the heart of the saint who gave his life caring for the sick.

