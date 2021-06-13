Cancel
Swiss Snub Synthetic Pesticide Ban Plan

By Robin MILLARD, Agn?s PEDRERO
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitzerland seemed on course Sunday to reject proposals to make it the first European country to ban synthetic pesticides following a campaign that saw the idyllic image of peaceful Swiss Alpine pastures ruptured by fiery debates. Polling stations closed at midday (1000 GMT) and market researchers GFS Bern projected that...

www.ibtimes.com
