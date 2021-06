A century-old East Lake Morton house will get a second chance at serving as a beloved Lakeland home this weekend. A 1920s Craftsman bungalow-style home at 721 E. Orange St. has been saved from demolition and will be relocated to a vacant lot on East Lime Street. The city will shut down portions of Orange Street, Lake Avenue and Lime Street starting 6 a.m. Sunday to allow for the journey around the block – barely a quarter-mile – that is expected to take at least an hour.