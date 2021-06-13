Why Some Johnny Rockets Restaurants Got Rid Of The Retro Look

To our dismay, there are a lot of things that can hinder a restaurant experience — they're out of an ingredient to make your favorite dish, they mess up your meal, your server is unreachable, etc. — but nothing is worse than showing up to a restaurant with a growling stomach and being told it will be at least an hour wait. Odds are, and you may know this from personal experience, a majority of people will choose not to wait out the waitlist if it's going to be over an hour until they can be seated. This is great for you! You are now one step closer, but it doesn't change the fact you (and your stomach) still have at least a 30 to 45-minute wait ahead of you.