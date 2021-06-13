Cancel
Why Some Johnny Rockets Restaurants Got Rid Of The Retro Look

By Ashley Steinberg
Johnny Rockets is known for slinging burgers and heating up fries in a '50s-style restaurant that makes mouths water and presents milkshakes that bring all the boys, and girls, to the yard. For years, their decor reflected the 1950s motif with a diner look that Chain Storage describes as involving "jukeboxes filled with oldies songs and dancing servers dressed in nostalgic soda-jerk uniforms." But in past years, it has gone through a variety of refreshes.

