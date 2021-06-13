Age of Sigmar: The New Hotness – 3 Big Winners in 3.0 So Far

Games Workshop has shown off the Core Rules and we’ve got the BRB and there are still lots of unanswered questions for AoS 3.0. After the big reveals and combing through the Rulebook for the changes, we still have lots of questions about Warhammer: Age of Sigmar 3.0. Players are hoping there will be an FAQ right alongside the new release and also along side the General’s Handbook 2021 release. One of those players is a friend on mine here locally and he’s managed to try out a game of AoS 3.0 using the new rules. Was it perfect? Probably not – but at this point, there is enough info out there to try it with your current battletomes just to see how it works and what issue need to be addressed. He wrote up his thoughts and I agree with him on lots of this stuff – so here’s what he had to say.