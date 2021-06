Hello everyone! Marinette M'Boussi here! I am excited to share a new project using one of Paige's cut files called Be You paired with the awesome Wonders collection. I started by cutting the Be You cut file from white cardstock with my Silhouette Cameo. Before taking it out of the cutting mat, I scraped modeling paste on it through Paige’s Polka Dots Stencil. After that I put the cut file on another piece of white cardstock with strong adhesive. I then embroided the contour of the text with white thread and a chain link stitch. I used all 6 strands of floss to get maximum thickness and texture. It took me a few hours. I always watch a film or TV show during the process, it helps to keep myself entertained.