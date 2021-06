PC water-cooling refers to the tactic used for decreasing the temperatures of the pc processor along side other components like graphics cards and lots of more. When there are not any choices left, all that the user needs is water . Actually, it’s not preferred in normal cases but that's quite enough for the pump to maneuver the liquid around and absorb heat from the blocks to the water cooling radiator. Moreover, the biocide is added to the Coolant Concentrate to guard all components of the PC from corrosion and stop bacterial growth. It also doesn’t color the water leading to a transparent liquid.