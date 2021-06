Cazoo, the UK’s leading online car retailer, has been announced as the title sponsor of two events on the European Tour’s UK Swing – the Cazoo Open and Cazoo Classic. The multi-year sponsorship deal will see the Wales Open, which is being played at Celtic Manor in Wales from July 22-25, renamed the Cazoo Open, while the English Open will be replaced on the 2021 Race to Dubai by the Cazoo Classic, taking place at the London Golf Club in Kent from August 12-15. Cazoo will have exclusive naming rights across both tournaments and the deal includes significant on-course and off-course branding to include tee boxes and markers, greenside boards, par and yardage boards, as well as caddy bibs and branding at other European Tour events.