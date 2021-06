Poker games are the most famous game in the market and there are various types are available in the industry such as video poker and more. However, the straight flush poker is more popular on the online platform. Before going to see the straight flush poker game, you had some knowledge about the basic poker game. In general, the poker game consists of five cards with the game rules. If the two players have had the same straight then the highest card is considered to win the game. Moreover, the flush card is also considered as the non-consecutive card for the same suit. It does not matter what type of card you are holding in your hand. The ranking is also important for the other types of the flush present in the poker game.