Sea Falcon® Introduces the S Impact Slow Pitch Jig

There are no two ways about it—life is better by the beach. The smell of salty sea breeze, the sound of crashing waves, and the feeling of release that encircles coastal living are altogether mesmeric. This lifestyle of respite also transcends into local architecture and interior design through the use of traditional techniques, natural materials, and eclectic decor. From humble beach cottages to breathtaking cliff-top perches, Life’s a Beach takes readers into remarkable coastal dwellings around the world—each one characterized by its particular location, climate, and culture. Whether it’s the Anglo-American charm of classy East Coast beach houses, offering both a sense of spaciousness and intimate hideaways for cocooning, the bright white walls and pale wood flooring of Scandinavian seaside homes, the Mediterranean approach to interiors that mixes stark reduction and a deep understanding of the materials used, South East Asia’s beach abodes that celebrate centuries-old craftsmanship, or Latin America’s ‘tropical brutalism’: the homes featured here have found new and inventive ways to interpret classic design vernaculars.