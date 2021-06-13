Cancel
Japan

Sea Falcon® Introduces the S Impact Slow Pitch Jig

By HLNews
huntinglife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFish react differently to different jig lures and under different circumstances. Sometimes they will attack any shiny jig lure, and other times you need to provide just the right presentation. Fortunately, Sea Falcon® offers a diverse array of jigs, so you can fine-tune your presentation to get the best performance in any situation.

#Jigs#Sea Falcon#The Total Package#Tuna#Spro#Gamakatsu Ltd#Sports Professionals
