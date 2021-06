Lady A announced that they’ll be releasing new music by the end of the month!. The trio posted “‘What A Song Can Do (Chapter One)’ is coming June 25th! With every track on this collection, we strived to share a little bit more of who we are and what we’ve taken from this last year. It’s where we are at this moment – all living in the now, together. Pre-order starts Friday along with the release of a song very close to our hearts titled ‘Things He Handed Down.’ We can’t wait for y’all to dive into this Chapter One with us!”