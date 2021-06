Regarded as one of the best of his generation and with a Ferrari F1 deal signed, Robert Kubica suffered a horrific injury. We hear how he made his comeback. Robert Kubica had the Formula 1 world at his feet a decade ago. Already a grand prix winner and heading into the 2011 season with Renault, the Pole had a Ferrari agreement in place for 2012 and was recognised as one of the best. Then he crashed while competing in the Ronde di Andora Rally, a fun event between the first and second pre-season F1 tests that he did for the love of it. He paid an enormous price.