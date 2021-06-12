WOT&F: UVA's Andrenette Knight takes 3rd in the 400H in a time of 55.81.

Saw the 3 turnovers he created by winning the race to the endline on the weak side, two of which were in the middle of MD's run. He also sacrificed his body 2x in the second half diving in front of shooters to try and block their shots; he missed on one, but was successful on another where he took a rip to the leg, either way complete disregard for his own health and all about winning. He certainly wasn't the only one diving around but clearly leading by example as a 4th year, 4 year starter. While he would probably never be the #1 cover guy, his game is a great example of hard work and high lax IQ. We will miss him and thankful he didn't listen to Lars when he tried to discourage him from coming to UVA.