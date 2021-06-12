Cancel
WOT&F: UVA's Andrenette Knight takes 3rd in the 400H in a time of 55.81.

UVA’s Bales among finalists for Stopper of the Year Award

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia setup man Blake Bales is among 10 standouts who make up the finalists for the 16th NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award. Bales, a senior, has a 0.71 ERA in 38 innings for UVA, which advanced to the Super Regionals on...
Are SCAR's facilities superior to those of UVa? What about

Hosting a Super Regional on SCAR's field? Weird enough that the regional was there but SCAR was not the home team. Now they are hosting a Super that their team is not even in. I am sure that UVA would love to have a home field advantage and to benefit from the commercial activity generated by a Super.
Yeah, but UVA's geese aren't golden

That Bo Schembechler news is going to go over like a wet fart in Ann Arbor ** -- Warrior Wahoo Wolverine 06/10/2021 06:57AM. If true, Bo deserves a legacy of being a POS as a human being and any -- LTHoo 06/10/2021 3:54PM. I hadn't even heard about this until...
UVA shows up three times in regionals best plays

Two are plays UVA made (double play--Kent to Cotier to Gelof--and and outfield catch near the wall made by Lebreux) and one is play made against UVA on a Tappan hit. Thought there were other plays made by UVA that could have been picked too. [. ]
UVA’s Michaela Meyer wins 800 meters at NCAA Championships

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Michaela Meyer became the first female competitor in the Virginia track and field program’s history to win an individual NCAA title when she took first place Saturday in the 800 meters. Meyer (Southbury, Conn.) used a strong finishing kick to take the...
Lady Dogs finish 3rd NCAA Outdoor T&F Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lady Bulldogs had five scorers on the final day and the UGA women finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Georgia women finished third with 37.5 points. USC (74), Texas A&M (63), Alabama (31) and North Carolina A&T (31) completed the top five. This marks the sixth national top-five finish outdoors since 2014 during a stretch that includes a pair of runner-up finishes.
College World Series: UVA’s bracket is loaded with power

To say the Virginia Cavaliers’ road to another National Championship at the College World Series in Omaha will be a tough one would be an understatement. Having been on the “road” the last two weekends for the Regionals and Super Regionals though, UVA is no stranger to being the underdogs.
Props to Kology in the Championship Gamejust rewatched for 3rd time and

Saw the 3 turnovers he created by winning the race to the endline on the weak side, two of which were in the middle of MD's run. He also sacrificed his body 2x in the second half diving in front of shooters to try and block their shots; he missed on one, but was successful on another where he took a rip to the leg, either way complete disregard for his own health and all about winning. He certainly wasn't the only one diving around but clearly leading by example as a 4th year, 4 year starter. While he would probably never be the #1 cover guy, his game is a great example of hard work and high lax IQ. We will miss him and thankful he didn't listen to Lars when he tried to discourage him from coming to UVA.
Some info about the start of UVA women's tennis in 1972

Here is part of an email that I sent to women's tennis Coach Sara O'Leary and Andres Pedroso. I thought it might be of some interest to those on this board. I am a long time UVA tennis fan and UVA alum and VAF supporter of tennis. I have never met Sara and only briefly met Andres at the WF match in W/S this spring, although I probably met him when he was an assistant under Brian Boland.. I frequently post on the Sabre tennis board as 1969hoo, which is the year I graduated from the Com school as an accounting major.
Olympic trials roundup: UVa's Nelson 5th in 200 breaststroke final

OMAHA, Neb. — UVa’s Ella Nelson finished fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke final Friday night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Nelson had a time of 2:25.10. Annie Lazor, whose father died in April, won the race in 2:21.07 to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Lazor, 26, is the oldest American woman to qualify for her first Olympics in 17 years. Lilly King was second.
UVA’s Paige Madden, Alex Walsh punch tickets to Tokyo Olympics

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. UVA swimmers Paige Madden and Alex Walsh became U.S. Olympians on Wednesday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Madden secured her spot going to the Tokyo Olympics with the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay after finishing third in the 200m freestyle with a...
Small but mighty Storm take 3rd in Class 1A

CHARLESTON — All season long, the Salt Fork Storm defied the logic that the best teams in track are gifted with large numbers. It started at the Vermilion County Meet on May 7th when Salt Fork, with just seven athletes, claimed the County Championship. Along the way, the Storm also won the Vermilion Valley title and they took second in the IHSA Class 1A sectional at St. Joseph-Ogden.
Knights Golf Takes 10th at Regional Competition

The Knights Golf 2021 season has ended. (Aurora, Ind.) South Dearborn Knights Golf Team competed in the Providence Regional Golf tournament at Champions Pointe Thursday. With a total team score of 342 the team took tenth place. On an individual level, the team was led by Eli Hoffman. He was...
Cardinals Take on Red Knights for 6AAA Baseball Title

(Delano, MN) -- The Willmar Cardinals will try and win Section 6AAA and advance to the Class AAA State Baseball Tournament for the second time in the last three seasons when they take on The Benilde- St. Margaret's Red Knights tonight at 6pm at Delano Municipal Ballpark. B-SM came back...
UVA's Michaels Blasts First HR for Memorable Father's Day

UVA’s Michaels blasts first HR for memorable Father’s Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Sunday was a special day for University of Virginia catcher Logan Michaels. Not only did Michaels blast a solo homerun in the third inning of Virginia's opening game of the College World Series against Tennessee...
Trey Murphy III staying in the NBA Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility

Well, it’s official. Trey Murphy III confirmed on Twitter that he would remain in the NBA Draft and forgo the remainder of his eligibility at Virginia. This news was to be expected based on his improved draft stock over the past few months, but it will be sad not to see him in a Virginia jersey next year.
UVa's Walsh wins 200 individual medley at Olympic trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Alex Walsh of UVa won the women’s 200-meter individual medley final Wednesday night at the U.S. Olympic trials to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. Walsh, 19, had a time of 2:09.30. Her UVa teammate Kate Douglass, 19, took second (2:09.32), making her a safe bet for a trip to Tokyo.
Trey Murphy III keeping name in NBA Draft

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It shouldn’t be a surprise that 6’9” forward Trey Murphy III is finally confirming that he will keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, meaning, he’s not returning to Virginia. “I loved my time at UVA and everyone there, but it’s...