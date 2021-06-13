Cancel
Analysts Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Target Price at €37.70

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

www.tickerreport.com
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price at $56.40

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target at $73.25

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €70.00 by Nord/LB

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.53 ($91.22).
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shares of HBH opened at €84.05 ($98.88) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €64.90 ($76.35) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $84.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.
Energy Industrybaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target at $49.30

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €443.60 ($521.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €455.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 97.05. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a fifty-two week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $33.08

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.69.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.
StocksWKRB News

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €96.42 ($113.44) and last traded at €95.82 ($112.73). Approximately 457,508 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €94.68 ($111.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion and a...