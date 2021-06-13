Analysts Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Target Price at €37.70
Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).www.tickerreport.com