Our Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket is available in many accommodating sizes and colors as well. To ensure the size you choose is right, utilize our sizing chart and the following measurement instructions: For the sleeves, start at the center back of your neck and measure across the shoulder and down to the sleeve. If you come up with a partial number, round up to the next even number. For the chest, measure at the fullest part of the chest, under the armpits and over the shoulder blades, keeping the tape measure firm and level.