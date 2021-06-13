Kate wins her heat, beating Curzan. Kate and Gretchen in top 8 and move

I had a certain image of the guy, without knowing much about him, except for the exuberance of his son and the images the telecasts showed at the NCAA tournament. I kinda viewed him as this odd combination of Rasputin, Todd Marinovich's father, and some dude off the set of Jersey Shore or maybe The Sopranos, whatever. From what others were sayin' about his son, I figured I was supposed to hate the guy. So I thought I'd check out just a few minutes of the interview--just long enough to confirm my presupposition. I was wrong. And I was riveted to the interview (linked below) and couldn't stop watching.