Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate wins her heat, beating Curzan. Kate and Gretchen in top 8 and move

By sfb123 Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Kate wins her heat, beating Curzan. Kate and Gretchen in top 8 and move -- sfb123 06/13/2021 11:54AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Accidentsnewschant.com

Kate Killed Martin, Mallory Saw Kate

Warning: This story incorporates spoilers from the Tuesday, June 15, Cruel Summer finale. Throughout the whole first season of Cruel Summer, lies had been being advised — by practically everybody on the present. However, the top of the primary season nearly revealed all the things. During their court docket battle,...
Celebritiesks95.com

S1E13 Kate

Kate has had the unique experience of both a hospital birth and a home birth. She talks about her experiences with each one and the game changer for her which includes using a high dose vitamin c during her pregnancy and the Bradley method.
Swimming & Surfingsportswar.com

Closest they came was Ross Dant 3rd in two events....

Still no current or former NC State swimmers on the team. Lol -- cavadore 06/19/2021 9:34PM. Closest they came was Ross Dant 3rd in two events.... -- DurhamCav 06/19/2021 10:01PM. Berkoff even had a second chance after getting placed into the 200 bk final -- cavadore 06/19/2021 9:44PM. You must...
SocietyIowa State Daily

A Dose of Pride: Kate Budziak

My journey is a bit different from others in the LGBTQIA+ community. For one, it does not include a coming out story. Don’t get me wrong, I am proud of who I am, but it was never something that I considered groundbreaking. Queerness, for me, was something that I considered...
MLBsportswar.com

For those monitoring it, Dallas' pitch count was 63

For those monitoring it, Dallas' pitch count was 63 ** -- jamez009 06/20/2021 5:15PM. Small mention of Abbott's degrees/lots of talk of Vols CHEESE! really? ** -- birdiehoo 06/20/2021 5:58PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Posts A Photo Of Seth Rollins & Their Daughter, HIAC Watch Along

With it being Father’s Day, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took to Instagram and posted a photo of Seth Rollins and their daughter Roux. She captioned the photo with,. “You are the most incredible Dad to our little girl. Happy first Fathers Day @wwerollins. We love you.”. You can check out...
Worldthekit.ca

Welcome, Baby Lilibet Diana!

She’s here! Meghan and Harry’s second child—and first daughter—is officially Earthside. “She is more than we could ever have imagined,” the couple has said of their new arrival. “And we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on Friday, which,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer posts very rare photo with stunning daughter

Michelle Pfeiffer delighted fans with a glamorous photo alongside someone very special on Friday. The Ant Man actress, 63, took to Instagram with a selfie alongside her beautiful adopted daughter, Claudia, 28, and her social media followers were positively spellbound by the image. In the snapshot, Michelle looked gorgeous wearing...
Sportssportswar.com

I found this interview with A.J. Ferrari's dad fascinating.

I had a certain image of the guy, without knowing much about him, except for the exuberance of his son and the images the telecasts showed at the NCAA tournament. I kinda viewed him as this odd combination of Rasputin, Todd Marinovich's father, and some dude off the set of Jersey Shore or maybe The Sopranos, whatever. From what others were sayin' about his son, I figured I was supposed to hate the guy. So I thought I'd check out just a few minutes of the interview--just long enough to confirm my presupposition. I was wrong. And I was riveted to the interview (linked below) and couldn't stop watching.
Footballinsidepacksports.com

CAMP PHOTOS: 2022 4-Star QB Commit MJ Morris

NC State 2022 four-star quarterback commitment MJ Morris‍ attended a Wolfpack camp session, and here is a collection of photos from his workout. NOTE: To view a larger version of the photo simply hover over and/or select the photo.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

GUHH Star Tanice Simmons Has Some Words for the Baby Momma of Angela Simmons’ Ex

Angela Simmons ended things with Daniel Jacobs. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons admitted that it’s really hard for her to open up to the public about her love life. For years, many fans of the show have either been Team Bow Wow or Team Romeo. In the end, Angela’s friendship with Romeo Miller fizzled out. And he and Master P decided that it was time to leave the show. In fact, Master P said that GUHH had become way too much like “Love And Hip Hop.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's hilarious family photo is too good to miss

Kelly Ripa captured a brilliant photo of the men in her family on Saturday and coupled with the caption it would have made an amazing greetings card. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the photo on Instagram and had her fans in stitches. Her image showed her husband,...
Celebritiesamomama.com

J Lo and Look-Alike Sister Lynda Look like Twins in a Rare Snap to Mark Her 50th Birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday this month and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, AKA J Lo, shared a few rare sister selfies with her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez, in honor of Lynda's 50th birthday this month. The middle Lopez sister also shared a sweet message to celebrate her sister.