Plainly there's a lot of eager anticipation around the Lotus Emira - as there should be; new Lotuses really don't come around all that often. The new car is promising what so may have been hoping for in a 21st century Lotus: the famed ride and handling panache, with sufficient usability to make regular driving viable. And not a mission best planned in advance. Something along the lines of the Alpine A110, in fact. Albeit with a manual gearbox, and a V6 option.