Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC
Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.tickerreport.com