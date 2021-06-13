Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Corporation#Oracle Applications#Oracle Cloud#Oracle Co#Orcl Rrb#Holdingschannel Com#Foundry Partners Llc#Sec#Mission Capital Llc#Gsa Capital Partners Llp#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Wells Fargo Company#Credit Suisse Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oracle
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
Stockstickerreport.com

Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Clorox worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstickerreport.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stockstickerreport.com

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Economytickerreport.com

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Oracle were worth $188,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $83.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.
StocksWKRB News

Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $88.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 215.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Quinn […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were […]