A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims Box Office Throne with $11.6M Weekend Win
John Krasinski's massively popular horror sequel A Quiet Place 2 is also the first movie to earn over $100 million domestically since the pandemic began. After spending last weekend out of the number one position, A Quiet Place 2 is on top of the box office once again. John Krasinski's horror sequel narrowly beat out Jon M. Chu's In The Heights with $11.6 million for the top spot. In addition, A Quiet Place II is the first movie to cross the $100 million threshold at the domestic box office since the pandemic started early last year. As of this writing, the sequel has earned over $108 million domestically, which brings its global total to $161.3 million in just three weeks in theaters.movieweb.com