A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims Box Office Throne with $11.6M Weekend Win

It’s been so long since I’ve had that exhilarating feeling one gets from experiencing a new movie with a group of complete strangers while inside a darkened theater room. That kind of communal experience is tied intrinsically to what I consider to be the ultimate cinematic experience. It's been far too long, and this film is just about as perfect as you would want a movie to be to mark your return to the theaters. This film feels practically designed to remind you why you fell in love with going to the movies.