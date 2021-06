Heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury sent a message to his rival Deontay Wilder ahead of their trilogy boxing match this summer. Fury and Wilder meet this summer for the third time in a highly-anticipated grudge match between the two heavyweight rivals. These two have previously fought twice, with the pair fighting to a split draw in December 2018 and then Fury knocking Wilder out in their rematch in February 2020. Fury was expected to have a boxing match against Anthony Joshua this summer, but it was ruled that Fury had to have the trilogy fight with Wilder first. He will now take on his rival this summer ahead of their boxing match on July 24.