Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.