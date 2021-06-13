Cancel
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.tickerreport.com
