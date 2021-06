For a team that had a hard time winning any games during the last season, the Buffalo Sabres might be on the losing side once again before they hit the ice in October. Trading Jack Eichel at a time when there are so many questions surrounding the way he will recover from surgery to place an artificial disk in his neck — and at a time when he has publicly acknowledged the disconnect between himself and the team over his preference to go through with the procedure –is not going to go over well for general manager Kevyn Adams.