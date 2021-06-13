ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.13 Million
Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post sales of $17.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics' earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.