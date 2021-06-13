What Is Grappling In MMA- Types, Method and More
If we talk about martial arts, so many different things come to our minds. Something about BJJ, others think about wrestling, striking, and other kinds of combat-based training. Mixed martial arts is an umbrella term that is used for various combat and self-defense-based sports. Grappling is so far the most technical method of acquiring a submission. You need to fight while you are on your feet, you need to put your opponent on the ground and acquire submission through various chokes and locks. Most of the people are not exactly familiar with grappling, some even confuse it with MMA whereas others think it is just a technique used in BJJ. No matter what you think about grappling in general, you need to analyze the difference first.theboxingtribune.com