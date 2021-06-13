Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.24

By Shane Hupp
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,450.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Smart Contracts#Mywish Lrb Currency#Busd#Btc#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Mkr#Mywish Coin Profile#Cryptocompare#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Mywish Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsslatersentinel.com

LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0022 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $265,051.30 and $363.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $15,686.12 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15,686.12 and $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $91,784.83

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $91,784.83 and approximately $128.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zcash Trading Down 22.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $106.52 or 0.00324689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $500.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

TrezarCoin Hits Market Cap of $453,242.34 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $453,242.34 and $882.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Cell Phonesamericanbankingnews.com

Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,425.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0440

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. JUST has a market capitalization of $99.36 million and approximately $50.07 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
MarketsWKRB News

Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.10

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $923,906.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Reaches $821,604.54

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Bottos has a market capitalization of $821,604.54 and $28,788.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Eterbase Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $201.56 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Gnosis has a market cap of $201.56 million and $1.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $133.96 or 0.00452072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.07 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.55 or 0.00020056 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $180.07 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

DAOBet Market Capitalization Reaches $503,201.30 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $503,201.30 and $1,247.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $610,239.80

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $610,239.80 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.