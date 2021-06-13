Cancel
POTUS

Biden: Democratic Nations in a Race to Compete With Autocratic Governments

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

NEWQUAY, England (Reuters) - Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday. "We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told a news conference at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

