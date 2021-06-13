Biden: Democratic Nations in a Race to Compete With Autocratic Governments

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning PULSE will not publish on Friday June 18. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Monday June 21. Please continue to follow Pro Health Care. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.