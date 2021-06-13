Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.