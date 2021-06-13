Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.