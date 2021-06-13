Cancel
PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Reaches $7.50 Million

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $847.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.tickerreport.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bonk Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BITTUP Market Cap Reaches $417,691.53 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $417,691.53 and $107.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITTUP has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Cap of $18.84 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $3.22 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003422 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Cap of $620,617.22

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $620,617.22 and approximately $88.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $640.63 or 0.02008166 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Achieves $947,611.15

Reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $947,611.15 and $2,767.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $15,686.12 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15,686.12 and $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Maple Hits Market Cap of $5.85 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Maple has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $208,221.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $9.06 or 0.00028330 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SOTA Finance (SOTA) Market Cap Achieves $980,191.45

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 65% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $980,191.45 and approximately $844.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $91,784.83

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $91,784.83 and approximately $128.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Achieves $5.79 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $577,448.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $567,886.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $567,886.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ThoreCoin Hits Market Cap of $616.97 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $616.97 million and $16,578.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,117.35 or 0.22481060 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $610,239.80

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $610,239.80 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $268,421.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $404,093.40

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $404,093.40 and $851.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.07 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.55 or 0.00020056 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $180.07 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXEL (AXEL) Market Cap Reaches $46.90 Million

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $46.90 million and $373,798.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXEL has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $92.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011171 BTC. Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004488 BTC. Credits (CS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000102 BTC. Lamden (TAU)...